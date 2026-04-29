Rams Not Expected To Re-Engage In Trade Talks For A.J. Brown

According to Nate Atkins, the Rams don’t expect to re-engage in trade talks for Eagles WR A.J. Brown despite not selecting a receiver in the first round this year.

They shocked the NFL by taking QB Ty Simpson instead, but GM Les Snead said this week that the pick should let them continue to be aggressive with trades because they don’t have to worry about saving resources for a long-term successor to QB Matthew Stafford.

“When you have a QB who’s in the twilight of his career, a lot of times, you want to save those early picks to ensure just in case Matthew decides, ‘I’ve had enough,'” Snead said. “But at the end of the day, when you’re not sure when he might say it’s over, you like to insure some of those other picks in case you need to react versus pro-acting for the next QB. We can now maybe use those picks to add different players to chase special with Matthew, whether it’s through the draft or doing what we did with Trent McDuffie and adding a veteran.”

The Rams engaged in negotiations for Brown earlier this offseason, going so far as to inform WR Davante Adams that he could be traded, either as a part of the deal or in a secondary move. They elected to go in a different direction, though.

Meanwhile, all signs point to the Eagles working out a deal to send Brown to the Patriots after June 1, one that could include a future first-round pick.

Brown, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5,506,368 rookie contract before the Titans traded him to the Eagles for a first and third-round pick.

He then re-signed with the Eagles on a four-year, $100 million contract that included $57 million guaranteed.

However, the Eagles later signed Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that includes $84 million guaranteed.

In 2025, Brown appeared in 15 games for the Eagles and caught 78 passes on 121 targets for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Rams and more on Brown as the news is available.