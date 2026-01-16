Rams OC Mike LaFleur Interviewing with Cardinals & Raiders Friday

According to Albert Breer, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is set to interview with the Cardinals and Raiders on Friday.

LaFleur, 38, began coaching at Elmhurst back in 2009 as an offensive assistant. He later held jobs at Saint Joseph’s and Davidson before taking his first NFL job with the Browns as an intern in 2013.

From there, LaFleur spent two seasons with the Falcons before he was hired by the 49ers as their WRs coach. San Francisco promoted him to passing game coordinator in 2020, and he was hired by the Jets as their offensive coordinator in 2021.

In 2024, the Rams hired LaFleur as their offensive coordinator.

