Rams Pick Up Over $3M By Reworking RT Rob Havenstein’s Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams have restructured the contract of RT Rob Havenstein and in turn, created $3.072 million of cap room.

The Rams were down to just $151,989 of available cap space, so a move was needed to help them get through the remainder of the season.

Rapoport notes that Los Angeles has now moved $48.222 million to future years.

Havenstein, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.97 million rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $32.5 million extension before the start of the 2018 season.

In 2021, Rob Havenstein appeared in six games for the Rams and made six starts for them at right tackle.