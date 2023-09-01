Rams Place LB Ochaun Mathis On Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams announced they placed LB Ochaun Mathis on the injured reserve.

LA Rams Transactions:

Mathis, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Nebraska after spending four years at TCU. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4,022,465 rookie deal that includes a $182,465 signing bonus.

During his college career, Mathis appeared in 50 games and made 36 starts, recording 185 tackles, 37.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.