Rams Placing QB Stetson Bennett On Non-Football Injury List

Rams HC Sean McVay says fourth-round QB Stetson Bennett is going to be placed on the non-football injury list, per Sarah Barshop.

McVay declined to elaborate more on what is going on with Bennett other than to say it’s not related to the issue with his right shoulder that caused him to miss Week 1.

Bennett, 25, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won back-to-back national championships with the Bulldogs. He was named the game’s offensive MVP in both years.

The Rams selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $4,539,140 deal that includes a $699,140 signing bonus and a cap figure of $924,785 in 2023.

During his college career, Bennett appeared in 42 games and made 32 starts, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions, to go along with 141 rushing attempts for 530 yards (3.8 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.