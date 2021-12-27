Rams Placing RB Darrell Henderson & LB Earnest Jones On IR, Activating OT Joe Noteboom

Rams HC Sean McVay announced Monday that RB Darrell Henderson has an MCL injury and will be placed on injured reserve along with LB Ernest Jones, who will require surgery for a high-ankle injury, per Lindsey Thiry.

The Rams are activating OT Joe Noteboom from the COVID-19 list. His presence will be welcomed with OT Andrew Whitworth still sidelined.

McVay did say that there’s a “good possibility” Cam Akers will play in Week 17.

Henderson, 24, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

In 2021, Henderson has appeared in 12 games for the Rams, rushing for 688 yards and five touchdowns on 149 carries (4.6 YPC). He has also caught 29 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns.