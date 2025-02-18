Rams Promote Nate Scheelhaase To Passing Game Coordinator

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Rams have promoted Nate Scheelhaase from passing game specialist to passing game coordinator.

Fowler notes Scheelhaase will have increased responsibilities in 2025.

Scheelhaase was a leading candidate for the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator job and also interviewed for the Buccaneers’ OC job.

It was reported earlier this month that Scheelhaase would stay on Los Angeles’ coaching staff.

Scheelhaase, 34, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024.