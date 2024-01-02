Rams Promote WR Tyler Johnson & Sign K Brett Maher

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed K Brett Maher and signed WR Tyler Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed K Brett Maher

• Signed to Active Roster WR Tyler Johnson — x – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 3, 2024

Johnson, 24, was a four-year starter at Minnesota and was named first-team All-Big Ten before being selected by the Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year rookie deal worth $3,609,420 that includes a signing bonus of $314,420 when the Buccaneers waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Texans later claimed Johnson off of waivers but cut him loose in October. He caught on with the Buccaneers’ practice squad shortly after but was released again. Johnson signed a futures deal with the Raiders for the 2023 season but was cut in May and caught on with the Rams.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the Texans, but did not catch a pass.

Maher, 33, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent of Nebraska back in 2013. He lasted just a few months in New York before he was waived and later signed by the Cowboys during the preseason.

From there, Maher spent three years in the CFL before a brief stint with the Browns during the 2017 offseason. He later signed on with the Cowboys in 2018.

Maher played for the Jets, Washington and Texans before joining the Cardinals late in 2020. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract but waived him. He was then on and off of the Saints’ roster in 2021 before they waived him as well.

Maher returned to Dallas during training camp in 2022 and earned a spot on the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to begin the season. The Broncos signed him to a contract last month only to release him last month.

He joined the Rams soon after but was cut earlier this season.

In 2023, Maher appeared in seven games for the Rams and converted 17 of 23 field goal attempts (73.9 percent) to go along with 12 of 13 extra point tries.