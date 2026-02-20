Rams Promoting Nate Scheelhaase To Offensive Coordinator

According to multiple reports, that the Los Angeles Rams are promoting pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, replacing Mike LaFleur, who departed for the Cardinals’ head coaching job.

The Rams also promoted QB coach Dave Ragone to co-offensive coordinator/QB coach.

Scheelhaase was a popular coaching candidate this offseason and interviewed for five different jobs, so it’s likely we’ll see him back in the head-coaching cycle next year.

Scheelhaase, 35, played at Illinois from 2010 until 2013, later joining the team in a coaching capacity in 2015.

He became the RB coach at Iowa State in 2018 and later also became the WR coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QB coach in 2023.

Scheelhaase joined the Rams in his current capacity in 2024 and was promoted to pass game coordinator for the 2025 season.