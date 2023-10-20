Rams Promoting RB Darrell Henderson From PS

Rams HC Sean McVay announced they will be promoting RB Darrell Henderson from the practice squad ahead of Week 7, per Jourdan Rodrigue.

“Darrell came back in, he’s a guy that’s going to be up and active this week,” said McVay, via Adam Schefter. “He’s done a great job of being able to quickly re-acclimate himself back to a lot of the things that we’ve done, he’s taking good care of himself in the meantime.”

Henderson, 25, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Memphis after Los Angeles traded up with the Buccaneers to acquire him. He signed a four-year, $4.21 million rookie contract.

The Rams surprisingly opted to waive Henderson and he was later claimed by the Jaguars and subsequently waived once again. He most recently worked out for the Giants and the Patriots.

In 2022, Henderson appeared in 10 games for the Rams and rushed for 283 yards on 70 carries (4 YPC) to go along with 17 receptions for 102 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.