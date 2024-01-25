Rams QB Coach Zac Robinson Strong Candidate For Falcons OC Job

According to Jonathan Jones, Rams QB coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson is a candidate to follow new Falcons HC Raheem Morris from Los Angeles to Atlanta.

Robinson has been a hot name in offensive coordinator searches so far but it makes a lot of sense for him to stick with a coach he’s familiar with in Morris.

Potentially bringing Robinson along was also likely a selling point for Morris during his interviews.

Robinson, 37, is a former quarterback for the Bengals from 2011-2013 and also had brief stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, and Lions.

His coaching career began as the Rams’ assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was their assistant receivers coach and assistant quarterbacks coach, once again, over the next two years. Los Angeles promoted him to quarterbacks coach in 2022.