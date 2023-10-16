Rams RB Kyren Williams Expected To Miss Week 7’s Game With Ankle Sprain

Adam Schefter reports that an MRI on Monday revealed that Rams RB Kyren Williams has an ankle sprain that’s expected to keep him out of Week 7’s game against the Steelers.

The good news, however, is that it’s not considered a long-term issue for Williams.

You can expect the Rams to turn to Zach Evans next week with Williams and Ronnie Perkins out of the lineup.

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in six games for the Rams and rushed for 456 yards on 97 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 105 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.