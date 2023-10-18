Rams RB Kyren Williams To Miss Multiple Games

According to Jeremy Fowler, Rams RB Kyren Williams is expected to miss multiple games with his ankle injury.

Fowler says at the latest Williams will be back after the bye in Week 10.

Williams, 23, was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in this year’s draft. He signed his four-year, $3,970,404 rookie deal with the Rams.

In 2023, Williams has appeared in six games for the Rams and rushed for 456 yards on 97 carries (4.7 YPC) to go along with 13 receptions for 105 yards receiving and seven total touchdowns.