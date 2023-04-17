Rams Re-Sign ERFA CB Shaun Jolly & LB Christian Rozeboom

The Los Angeles Rams have officially re-signed exclusive rights free agent CB Shaun Jolly and LB Christian Rozeboom, per the NFL transaction wire.

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year deals worth the

minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Jolly, 24, was a three-year starter at Appalachian State and earned first-team all-conference honors in 2019.

He signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Rams signed Jolly off the Browns’ practice squad to their active roster later in the season.

In 2022, Jolly appeared in two games for the Rams but did not record a statistic.

During his four-year college career, Jolly recorded 113 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, six interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns, and 18 pass deflections in 32 career games.

Rozeboom, 26, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted back in April of 2020 out of South Dakota State. He signed on with their practice squad.

He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason and signed on with the Chiefs’ practice squad in September. The Rams signed him back to their active roster later that season.

In 2022, Rozeboom appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and recorded three total tackles.