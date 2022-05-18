Rams Re-Sign Four Players

The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that they’ve re-signed four of the undrafted free-agents they signed following the draft.
Los Angeles had released the group yesterday, but ultimately opted to bring them back in for another look.
The full list of players includes:
- TE Roger Carter
- DB T.J. Carter
- DB Daniel Isom
- WR Lance McCutcheon
Carter, 22, played five seasons at Georgia State before going undrafted in 2022. He caught on with the Rams shortly afterward as an undrafted free agent.
During his five college seasons, Carter caught 96 passes for 1,224 yards (12.8 YPC) and twelve touchdowns.
