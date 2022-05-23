Rams Re-Signing DB Jake Gervase

According to Pro Football Talk, the Rams are re-signing DB Jake Gervase to a deal for the 2022 season.

Gervase, 26, signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa back in 2019. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed with their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Gervase has spent the past few years on and off of the Rams’ roster.

In 2021, Gervase appeared in two games for the Rams and recorded two tackles.