Rams Re-Signing WR Demarcus Robinson To One-Year, $5M Deal

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams and WR Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $5 million.

Robinson was a solid pick-up for the Rams last year and could have been a value signing for a team. However, it looks like the Rams stepped up to prevent him from hitting the open market.

Robinson, 29, was drafted in the fourth round out of Florida by the Chiefs in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $2.85 million.

The Chiefs brought Robinson back on a one-year deal for two additional seasons. He signed on with the Raiders during the 2022 offseason but was cut loose in August. He landed with the Ravens before the Rams signed him to a one-year contract last year.

In 2023, Robinson appeared in 16 games for the Rams and caught 26 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

