Rams Re-Signing WR Jacob Harris To Practice Squad

Jourdan Rodrigue reports that the Rams are re-signing WR Jacob Harris to their practice squad.

Harris, 25, was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,979,344 million with the Rams.

Harris was active for nine games for the Rams in 2021, but has yet to accrue any stats at the professional level.

During his college career at UCF, Harris appeared in 26 games over three seasons, hauling in 49 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Harris was also a contributor on the Golden Knights’ special teams units, accruing nine tackles and one fumble recovery.