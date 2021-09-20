Rams Release RB Otis Anderson From PS, Sign RB Javian Hawkins

The Los Angeles Rams announced Monday that they’ve released RB Otis Anderson from their practice squad and signed RB Javian Hawkins to the unit.

Here’s the Rams updated practice squad:

Anderson, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Central Florida this past April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Rams, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Rams later signed Anderson to their practice squad.

During his four-year college career, Anderson appeared in 46 games and started 26, recording 358 rushing attempts for 2,182 yards (6.1 YPC) and 17 touchdowns, to go along with 91 receptions for 1,025 yards (11.3 YPC) and nine touchdowns.