Rams Request Interview With Broncos OC Justin Outten

According to Tom Pelissero, the Rams have requested an interview with Broncos OC Justin Outten for a role on their staff.

Los Angeles is one of many teams looking to hire an offensive coordinator this offseason, but Pelissero doesn’t say if that’s the role Outten will interview for.

He didn’t call plays for Denver this season until the final two games, as former HC Nathaniel Hackett had that responsibility at first, but it would be the same in Los Angeles where Rams HC Sean McVay is the primary play-caller.

Outten, 39, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Syracuse back in 2007. From there, he served as the assistant head coach/offensive coordinator/offensive line coach at Westfield High School in Houston from 2008-15.

Outten got his first NFL opportunity with the Falcons as an offensive intern in 2016. He worked his way up to offensive assistant before joining the Packers in 2019.

Outten joined the Broncos in 2022 as their offensive coordinator.