Rams Restructure TE Tyler Higbee’s Contract, Create $1.65M In Cap Space

According to Lindsey Thiry, the Rams have restructured TE Tyler Higbee‘s contract to add $1.65 million in cap space this year.
Los Angeles converted $2.475 million of Higbee’s base salary into a signing bonus, per Thiry. They now have $2 million and change in space.
Higbee, 28, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.
He was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023.
In 2020, Higbee appeared in 15 games for the Rams, catching 44 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!