Rams Restructure TE Tyler Higbee’s Contract, Create $1.65M In Cap Space

According to Lindsey Thiry, the Rams have restructured TE Tyler Higbee‘s contract to add $1.65 million in cap space this year.

Los Angeles converted $2.475 million of Higbee’s base salary into a signing bonus, per Thiry. They now have $2 million and change in space.

Higbee, 28, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

He was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.25 million in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, Higbee appeared in 15 games for the Rams, catching 44 passes for 521 yards and five touchdowns.