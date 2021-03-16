Rams Reworking Several Contracts To Get Under Salary Cap

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Rams are currently working to get under the cap before the start of the 2021 league year on Wednesday.

According to Rapoport, the Rams are restructuring CB Jalen Ramsey’s contract, which will create about $12 million of cap space along with WR Robert Woods ($8 million).

Rapoport says that the Rams are also in talks to rework WR Cooper Kupp‘s and DT Aaron Donald’s deal.

Jeremy Fowler adds that LT Andrew Whitworth is among Rams veterans to restructure their contracts for salary cap room.

OverTheCap.com currently has the Rams $37,914,331 over the cap limit, so there’s obviously a lot of work to be done here.

Ramsey, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He signed a four-year, $23.35 million contract and had his fifth-year option picked up for the 2020 season.

Jacksonville later traded Ramsey to the Rams in 2019 for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection. From there, Ramsey agreed to a five-year, $105 million extension with Los Angeles.

In 2020, Ramsey appeared in 15 games for the Rams and recorded 44 tackles, an interception and nine passes defended.