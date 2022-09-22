Rams Sign TE Kendall Blanton Off Chiefs Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams have signed TE Kendall Blanton to their roster from the Chiefs’ practice squad, per Blanton’s agent.

It’s a return to the Rams for Blanton who was somewhat surprisingly cut by Los Angeles earlier this year. The team’s tight end depth is in rough shape after Brycen Hopkins‘ suspension.

Blanton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams, but was waived at the start of the season.

Blanton was later added to the Rams’ practice squad and bounced on and off of the unit for a few seasons. The Rams waived him in August and he was claimed by the Commanders before being cut again coming out of the preseason.

The Chiefs signed Blanton to their practice squad earlier this month.

In 2021, Blanton appeared in 11 games for the Rams and caught four passes for 37 yards.