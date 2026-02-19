Rams Signed 15 Players To Futures Contracts

The Los Angeles Rams announced that they’ve signed 15 players to future’s contracts on Thursday.

The full list of players includes:

OL A.J. Arcuri OL Wyatt Bowles WR Tru Edwards S Tanner Ingle CB Alex Johnson CB Cam Lampkin OL Dylan McMahon ILB Elias Neal DL Bill Norton WR Brennan Presley TE Mark Redman WR Tyler Scott S Nate Valcarcel RB Jordan Waters WR Mario Williams

Scott, 24, a native of Akron, Ohio, was a fourth-round pick by the Bears in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati. He signed a four-year, $4,503,448 rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $915,000 in 2025, but was waived at the end of camp.

He caught on with the Colts’ practice squad, but was released back in September. The Seahawks then signed Scott to their squad in October but released him soon after.

From there, he signed with the Rams’ practice squad.

In 2024, Scott appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded one catch for five yards. He also returned eight kicks for 207 yards.