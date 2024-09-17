Rams Signed K Tanner Brown To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed K Tanner Brown to their practice squad. 

Brown was in camp with the Rams but lost the competition for the starting job to Rams K Joshua Karty. However, Karty has a groin injury and Los Angeles needs insurance in case he can’t play in Week 3 against the 49ers. 

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. DT David Olajiga (International)
  2. OL A.J. Arcuri
  3. OL Justin Dedich
  4. TE Miller Forristall
  5. DB Tanner Ingle
  6. DB Shaun Jolly
  7. TE Nikola Kalinic
  8. OL Mike McAllister
  9. WR Xavier Smith
  10. WR Drake Stoops
  11. OLB Keir Thomas
  12. WR Sam Wiglusz
  13. LB Zach VanValkenburg
  14. DT Cory Durden
  15. T Ty Nsekhe
  16. DB Ahkello Witherspoon
  17. K Tanner Brown

Brown, 24, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in May of 2023. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie but returned on a futures deal back in January. 

The Rams cut Brown again in August. 

During his college career, Brown converted all 78 extra point attempts and was 39/44 (88.6 percent) field goal attempts.  

