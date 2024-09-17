Rams Signed K Tanner Brown To Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed K Tanner Brown to their practice squad.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed to Practice Squad K Tanner Brown pic.twitter.com/eNyMjVqkFF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 17, 2024

Brown was in camp with the Rams but lost the competition for the starting job to Rams K Joshua Karty. However, Karty has a groin injury and Los Angeles needs insurance in case he can’t play in Week 3 against the 49ers.

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

DT David Olajiga (International) OL A.J. Arcuri OL Justin Dedich TE Miller Forristall DB Tanner Ingle DB Shaun Jolly TE Nikola Kalinic OL Mike McAllister WR Xavier Smith WR Drake Stoops OLB Keir Thomas WR Sam Wiglusz LB Zach VanValkenburg DT Cory Durden T Ty Nsekhe DB Ahkello Witherspoon K Tanner Brown

Brown, 24, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State in May of 2023. He was among Los Angeles’ final roster cuts as a rookie but returned on a futures deal back in January.

The Rams cut Brown again in August.

During his college career, Brown converted all 78 extra point attempts and was 39/44 (88.6 percent) field goal attempts.