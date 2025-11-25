Rams Signed OL Wyatt Bowles To PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed OL Wyatt Bowles to the practice squad. 

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. OL A.J. Arcuri
  2. WR Tru Edwards
  3. DE Jack Heflin
  4. CB Cam Lampkin
  5. OL Dylan McMahon
  6. ILB Elias Neal
  7. DL Bill Norton
  8. WR Brennan Presley
  9. S Nate Valcarcel
  10. TE Mark Redman
  11. WR Tyler Scott
  12. TE Nick Muse
  13. LB Jesse Luketa
  14. LB Alex Johnson
  15. OL Wyatt Bowles

Bowles, 25, redshirted his first two years and didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic, after which he became a two-year starter at Utah State. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to the practice squad. 

During his six-year college career, Bowles appeared in 52 games with 20 starts at left guard. 

