Rams Signed OL Wyatt Bowles To PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed OL Wyatt Bowles to the practice squad.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Signed to Practice Squad OL Wyatt Bowles pic.twitter.com/jApIQmQWT1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 25, 2025

Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:

OL A.J. Arcuri WR Tru Edwards DE Jack Heflin CB Cam Lampkin OL Dylan McMahon ILB Elias Neal DL Bill Norton WR Brennan Presley S Nate Valcarcel TE Mark Redman WR Tyler Scott TE Nick Muse LB Jesse Luketa LB Alex Johnson OL Wyatt Bowles

Bowles, 25, redshirted his first two years and didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic, after which he became a two-year starter at Utah State. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to the practice squad.

During his six-year college career, Bowles appeared in 52 games with 20 starts at left guard.