Rams Signed OL Wyatt Bowles To PS

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed OL Wyatt Bowles to the practice squad.
LA Rams Roster Moves:
• Signed to Practice Squad OL Wyatt Bowles pic.twitter.com/jApIQmQWT1
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 25, 2025
Los Angeles’ practice squad now includes:
- OL A.J. Arcuri
- WR Tru Edwards
- DE Jack Heflin
- CB Cam Lampkin
- OL Dylan McMahon
- ILB Elias Neal
- DL Bill Norton
- WR Brennan Presley
- S Nate Valcarcel
- TE Mark Redman
- WR Tyler Scott
- TE Nick Muse
- LB Jesse Luketa
- LB Alex Johnson
- OL Wyatt Bowles
Bowles, 25, redshirted his first two years and didn’t play in 2020 due to the pandemic, after which he became a two-year starter at Utah State. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and was waived coming out of the preseason before being re-signed to the practice squad.
During his six-year college career, Bowles appeared in 52 games with 20 starts at left guard.
