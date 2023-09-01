Rams Signing DB Duke Shelley

The Los Angeles Rams announced they signed DB Duke Shelley to their active roster on Friday.

Shelley, 26, was the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round by the Bears out of Kansas State in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2,647,832 rookie contract that included a $127,832 signing bonus when the Bears waived him coming out of the preseason.

He caught on with the Vikings practice squad and was promoted to the active roster later in the season. Shelley signed a contract with the Raiders in March but was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Shelley appeared in 11 games for the Vikings and recorded 31 total tackles, one interception and eight pass deflections.