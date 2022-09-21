Rams Signing DE Takk McKinley Off Titans’ Practice Squad

According to Field Yates, the Rams are signing DE Takk McKinley from the Titans’ practice squad to their active roster on Wednesday.

McKinley, 26, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

Following his stint with the Raiders, the Browns signed McKinley to a one-year deal last year. Tennessee recently signed McKinley to their practice squad last week.

In 2021, McKinley has appeared in 11 games for the Browns, totaling 18 total tackles including three tackles for loss. He’s also tallied 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble on the season.