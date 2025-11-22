Rams Signing LB Nate Landman To Three-Year, $22.5M Contract Extension

Per his agency, Sports Trust Advisors, the Rams are signing LB Nate Landman to a contract extension.

Ian Rapoport adds that the deal is for three years at $22.5 million and includes $15.6 million guaranteed.

Landman, 27, was born in Zimbabwe and signed on with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad.

Atlanta re-signed him to a futures deal last offseason, and he wound up cracking their active roster, eventually earning a starting role. He re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2024.

The Falcons declined to tender Landman an offer as a restricted free agent this offseason, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. He then decided to sign a one-year deal with the Rams.

In 2025, Landman has appeared in 10 games for the Rams, recording 91 total tackles, one and a half sacks, and four forced fumbles.