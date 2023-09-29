Rams Signing TE Tyler Higbee To Three-Year, $27M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Rams are signing TE Tyler Higbee to a three-year extension worth $27 million.

The contract can increase in value up to $30.5 million with $17 million guaranteed included.

Higbee, 30, was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky in 2016. He signed a four-year $2.92 million rookie contract, including a $580,860 signing bonus.

Higbee was entering the final year of his deal when he signed a four-year, $29 million extension with the Rams. He was slated to make a base salary of $6.25 million in 2023.

In 2023, Higbee has appeared in three games for the Rams and caught 11 passes for 132 yards receiving and no touchdowns.