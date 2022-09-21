Rams TE Brycen Hopkins Suspended Three Games For Violating Substance Abuse Policy

According to Sarah Barshop, Rams TE Brycen Hopkins has been suspended for three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
Hopkins, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Rams out of Purdue back in the 2020 draft.
Hopkins signed a four-year, $3,948,132 rookie contract with the Rams, including a $653,132 signing bonus, $653,132 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $987,033. Hopkins will earn a base salary of $895,000 for the 2022 season.
In 2022, Hopkins has appeared in two games but recorded no statistics.
We will have more news on Hopkins as it becomes available.
