Rams ‘Very Optimistic’ They Can Re-Sign Odell Beckham

According to Chris Mortensen, the Rams are very optimistic about their chances of re-signing WR Odell Beckham this offseason.

Mortensen adds the team has been highly complimentary of the way Beckham has fit in, both schematically and in the locker room.

For his part, Beckham said this week that Los Angeles “feels like home” and he’d be willing to sacrifice some salary to stay.

Given the Rams have quite a bit of salary already committed for next year, including for WRs Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, it appears Beckham would have to take some kind of discount to make it work. But never discount the Rams’ ability to make something happen when they set their mind to it.

Beckham, 29, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers. The Browns reworked his contract before waiving him after the trade deadline. He signed a one-year deal with the Rams.

Beckham will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Beckham appeared in 14 games for the Browns and Rams and caught 44 receptions for 537 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.