Rams Waive DL Earnest Brown

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Monday they have waived DL Earnest Brown.

Brown, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Rams out of Northwestern in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the first year of a four-year, $3.75 million rookie contract when Los Angeles waived him.

Since then, he’s bounced back and forth between the practice squad and active roster.

In 2023, Brown has appeared in seven games for the Rams and recorded five total tackles.