Rams Waive K Lucas Havrisik

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived K Lucas Havrisik.

Los Angeles has really struggled to find stability at the kicking position this year. Havrisik missed two extra points this past weekend against the Giants and the Rams have shied away from attempting field goals with him.

Havrisik, 24, kicked for five years at Arizona before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. He caught on with the Colts practice squad early in the regular season but was cut after less than a week.

The Colts brought Havrisik back on a futures contract for the 2023 season but waived him coming out of the preseason. He signed with the Browns practice squad and was signed to the Rams’ roster earlier this season.

In 2023, Havrisik has appeared in nine games for the Rams and made 15-20 field goal attempts and 19-22 extra points.