Rams Waived S Tanner Ingle

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived S Tanner Ingle.

LA Rams Roster Moves:

• Waived, No Recall S Tanner Ingle pic.twitter.com/z5zlJKku2E — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 24, 2025

He was promoted from the practice squad this past weekend.

Ingle, 26, played five years at N.C. State and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and second-team All-ACC in 2022. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing a futures deal to return in 2024, repeating the process that year as well.

In 2025, Ingle has appeared in one game for the Rams but has not recorded a statistic.