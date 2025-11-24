Rams Waived S Tanner Ingle

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have waived S Tanner Ingle.
LA Rams Roster Moves:
• Waived, No Recall S Tanner Ingle pic.twitter.com/z5zlJKku2E
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 24, 2025
He was promoted from the practice squad this past weekend.
Ingle, 26, played five years at N.C. State and was named first-team All-ACC in 2021 and second-team All-ACC in 2022. He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad before signing a futures deal to return in 2024, repeating the process that year as well.
In 2025, Ingle has appeared in one game for the Rams but has not recorded a statistic.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!