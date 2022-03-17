Rams WR Robert Woods ‘Prime Trade Candidate’

Adam Schefter reports that after signing WR Allen Robinson on Thursday, the Rams have begun receiving calls about the availability of WR Robert Woods.

Schefter that Woods is now a “prime trade candidate” this offseason.

Woods is coming off a torn ACL, but is expected to be ready by training camp.

Woods, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $4,866,769 rookie contract with the Bills before signing a five-year, $39 million contract with the Rams in 2017 that included $15 million guaranteed.

Woods signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Rams last year and stands to make base salaries of $5.5 million and $7.5 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Woods appeared in nine games and caught 45 passes for 556 yards receiving (12.4 YPC) and four touchdowns.