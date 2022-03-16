Randall Cobb Agrees To Pay Cut To Be Back With Packers

Tom Silverstein reports that Packers WR Randall Cobb agreed to reduce his 2022 salary by around $5.5 million.

Cobb was owed $8.5 million for the upcoming season but will now make just $3 million.

The Packers have been working to get under the cap before the start of free agency and Cobb was one of the last expected moves.

Cobb, 31, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal.

The Packers traded with Houston in 2021 for the rights to Cobb in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, reuniting him with QB Aaron Rodgers.

In 2021, Cobb appeared in 12 games for the Packers and caught 28 passes for 375 yards receiving and five touchdowns.