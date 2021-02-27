Rashard Higgins Hoping To Re-Sign With Browns, But Hasn’t Received Offer

Browns’ WR Rashard Higgins is hoping to re-sign with Cleveland although he is yet to receive an offer from the team this offseason.

“I haven’t seen an offer yet,’’ Higgins told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Higgins also mentioned during an interview with ESPN 850 on Friday that he’d like to get something done with the Browns, but it remains to be seen how things will play out from here.

“We want to see when we can get this contract and stuff done. Obviously, if it’s not with the Browns — we want it to be with the Browns — but it’s up in the air right now. Listen, don’t give up on me. I never gave up on y’all. Tell Andrew [Berry] to send the papers and I’m signing wherever I’ve got to sign,’’ Higgins said.

Cabot reports that the Browns want to re-sign Higgins, but he could command over $6 million a year on the open market, which might be more than Cleveland wants to pay.

Back in December, Josina Anderson reported that the Browns had begun discussing an extension with WR Rashard Higgins.

Higgins has played well after being pushed into a bigger role following the injury to Odell Beckham.

Higgins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.584 million contract when the Browns elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

Higgins was later signed to the Browns’ practice squad before eventually being promoted to their active roster during the 2017 season. Cleveland brought Higgins back on a one-year restricted deal worth $2.025 million for 2019 and re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020.

In 2020, Higgins appeared in 13 games for the Browns and caught 37 passes for 599 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

