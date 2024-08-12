Ravens Activate CB T.J. Tampa

The Ravens announced on Monday that they are activating CB T.J. Tampa from the physically unable to perform list.
Tampa, 22, was a fourth round pick by the Ravens out of Iowa State in 2024.
He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.
During his four years with the Cyclones, Tampa played in 45 games and recorded 107 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and 19 pass deflections.
