Ravens Activate OLB Jaylon Ferguson From COVID-19 List

The Ravens announced they have activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson from the COVID-19 list.

Jaylon Ferguson (Reserve/COVID-19) has been activated and will practice today. pic.twitter.com/6sRirHsMKD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 13, 2021

Ferguson can now return after missing the past three games while on the list following a positive test.

Ferguson, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,423,308 rookie contract that included a $903,308 signing bonus.

In 2021, Ferguson has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles and no sacks.