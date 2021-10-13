Ravens Activate OLB Jaylon Ferguson From COVID-19 List

The Ravens announced they have activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson from the COVID-19 list.
Jaylon Ferguson (Reserve/COVID-19) has been activated and will practice today. pic.twitter.com/6sRirHsMKD
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 13, 2021
Ferguson can now return after missing the past three games while on the list following a positive test.
Ferguson, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,423,308 rookie contract that included a $903,308 signing bonus.
In 2021, Ferguson has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles and no sacks.
