Ravens Activate OLB Jaylon Ferguson From COVID-19 List

The Ravens announced they have activated OLB Jaylon Ferguson from the COVID-19 list. 

Ferguson can now return after missing the past three games while on the list following a positive test. 

Ferguson, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Ravens back in 2019 out of Louisiana Tech. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3,423,308 rookie contract that included a $903,308 signing bonus. 

In 2021, Ferguson has appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles and no sacks.

