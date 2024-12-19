Ravens Activating CB T.J. Tampa From IR

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens are activating CB T.J. Tampa off injured reserve.

Tampa has been out since Week 7 with an ankle injury.

Tampa, 22, was a fourth-round pick by the Ravens out of Iowa State in 2024. He was named Second-team All-Big 12 in 2022 and First-team All-Big 12 in 2023.

Tampa is in the first year of his four-year, $4,718,456 rookie contract that included a $698,456 signing bonus.

During his four years with the Cyclones, Tampa played in 45 games and recorded 107 tackles, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and 19 pass deflections.