Ravens Activating RB J.K. Dobbins From PUP List

According to Adam Schefter, the Ravens plan to activate RB J.K. Dobbins from the PUP list today.

Dobbins has been on the list since the start of training camp and has not practiced.

The fourth-year back had a major knee injury in the preseason his second year and still didn’t look all the way back last year even though he returned to the field.

However, reports have indicated Dobbins has been pursuing a new contract as he enters the final year of his rookie contract and that’s been a factor in his absence more than an injury.

Dobbins, 24, was drafted in the second round out of Ohio State by the Ravens in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $5,729,436 rookie contract that included a $1,726,862 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $1,130,858 this season.

Dobbins will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Dobbins appeared in eight games and recorded 93 rushing attempts for 520 yards (5.7 YPC) to go along with seven receptions for 42 yards and three total touchdowns.