Ravens Among Teams Interested In DE Carlos Dunlap

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

According to Aaron Wilson, the Ravens are one of the teams believed to be interested in former Seahawks DE Carlos Dunlap.

Ravens Helmet

Dunlap was just released by the Seahawks in a cost-cutting move. He still showed he was a productive pass rusher in 2020, however, and appears to have a decent market. 

Seattle was reportedly interested in bringing Dunlap back at a lower rate but it looks like they’ll have competition. As a part of the trade that sent him to Seattle from the Bengals, Dunlap agreed to a reworked deal last season that was set to have him count more than $14 million against the 2021 cap. 

It’s worth mentioning that signing Dunlap to a contract won’t affect the compensatory pick formula for teams given that he was released. 

Dunlap, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2010. He was in the final year of his five-year, $39.37 million contract when he agreed to a three-year, $45 million contract extension with the Bengals in 2018. 

After tensions escalated with the coaching staff in 2020, Dunlap was traded near the midseason deadline to the Seahawks for a seventh-round pick and OL B.J. Finney. He agreed to a reworked deal as a part of the trade. 

In 2020, Dunlap appeared in seven games for the Bengals and eight games for the Seahawks, recording 32 tackles, six sacks and four pass defenses.

