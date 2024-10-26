Ravens Announce Three Moves, Activate CB Jalyn-Armour Davis

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Ravens announced three roster moves on Saturday, including activating CB Jalyn Armour-Davis from injured reserve and placing CB T.J. Tampa on the list due to ankle injury.

Ravens Helmet

Baltimore is also elevating CB Ryan “Bump” Cooper Jr. for Week 8.

Armour-Davis, 25, helped Alabama win the National Championship in 2018 and was named Second Team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played in just four games as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve during the 2022 season and was limited to eight games in 2023.

In 2024, Armour-Davis appeared in three games for the Ravens, making one start and recording two tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply