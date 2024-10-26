Ravens Announce Three Moves, Activate CB Jalyn-Armour Davis

The Ravens announced three roster moves on Saturday, including activating CB Jalyn Armour-Davis from injured reserve and placing CB T.J. Tampa on the list due to ankle injury.

Baltimore is also elevating CB Ryan “Bump” Cooper Jr. for Week 8.

Armour-Davis, 25, helped Alabama win the National Championship in 2018 and was named Second Team All-SEC in 2021 before being selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He played in just four games as a rookie before being placed on injured reserve during the 2022 season and was limited to eight games in 2023.

In 2024, Armour-Davis appeared in three games for the Ravens, making one start and recording two tackles.