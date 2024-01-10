Ravens Announce Three Moves, Designate WR Devin Duvernay To Return From IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced that they have designated WR Devin Duvernay to return from injured reserve following a back injury.

The team also announced that they have signed WR Dan Chisena and RB Jake Funk to the practice squad.

Duvernay is Baltimore’s starting returner primarily, with a bit role on offense.

Duvernay, 26, was a two-year starter at Texas and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2019. The Ravens selected him with the No. 92 pick in the 2020 draft.

Duvernay is in the final year of his four-year, $4,575,810 rookie contract that includes an $887,863 signing bonus.

In 2023, Duvernay appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and caught four passes on nine targets for 18 yards receiving, adding four carries for 15 yards. He also returned 23 punts for 290 yards and nine kickoffs for 174 yards.