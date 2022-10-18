Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The Baltimore Ravens made six roster moves on Tuesday, including signing LB Julian Stanford and OLB Devon Kennard to their practice squad.

We have signed LB Julian

Stanford to our practice squad. We have also released LB Jeremiah

Attaochu and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2022

The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well.

Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery.

Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner back in 2012. He had brief stints with the Lions and Buccaneers before signing with the Jets’ practice squad in 2015.

New York eventually promoted him to their active roster during the 2016 season but was eventually waived with an injury designation and he later reverted to their injured reserve list.

Stanford signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the Bills and finished out the deal before joining the Panthers last year.

In 2021, Stanford appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.

Kennard, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.

However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after.

Kennard was among the team’s final roster cuts before being resigned to the practice squad ahead of the 2022 season. Arizona once again cut him loose this past weekend.

In 2021, Kennard appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, no sacks, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.