Ravens Announce Three Roster Moves

The Ravens announced on Saturday that they have elevated DB DeAndre Houston-Carson and RB Owen Wright for Week 8. The team is also activating WR Tylan Wallace from injured reserve.

We have activated DB DeAndre Houston-Carson and RB Owen Wright from the practice squad, and WR Tylan Wallace from injured reserve ahead of tomorrow’s game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 28, 2023

Houston-Carson, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on consecutive one-year deals in the last three offseasons.

Houston-Carson signed on with the Ravens during training camp before joining the Texans soon after. He recently returned to the Ravens.

In 2023, Houston-Carson appeared in two games for the Texans and recorded two tackles.