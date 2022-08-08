Ravens C Tyler Linderbaum Has Lisfranc Injury, But Only Expected To Miss 1-2 Weeks

According to Mike Garafolo, Ravens first-round C Tyler Linderbaum has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury.

However, Garafolo and Ian Rapoport report the Ravens don’t expect Linderbaum to be out long, and that he could be back within a few weeks.

The two add Linderbaum played through a similar injury in college and the current injury is a sprain, not something more severe.

Linderbaum, 22, was a three-year starter at Iowa and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and 2020, to go along with a first-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, second-team All-Big Ten in 2020, and an honorable mention in 2019. The Ravens used the No. 25 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Lance Zierlein compares him to Eagles C Jason Kelce.

He’s in the first year of a four-year, $13,238,286 contract that includes a $6,807,844. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Linderbaum appeared in 37 games and made all 35 starts at center.