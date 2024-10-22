Ravens Activate CB Arthur Maulet

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have activated CB Arthur Maulet from injured reserve.

We have activated DB Arthur Maulet from Injured Reserve❗ @ArthurMaulet10 pic.twitter.com/HDR8PLrZ6W — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2024

His practice window was set to expire this week, so the Ravens needed to either activate Maulet to the roster or send him back to injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Maulet came on for the Ravens last year as a slot corner and was a particularly good blitzer. He was looking to expand his role during camp this year until the injury setback to his knee.

Maulet, 30, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Memphis back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad.

The Saints waived Maulet at the start of the 2018 season and he was later claimed by the Colts. Maulet would return to the Saints’ practice squad before signing a futures contract with the Jets.

The Jets declined to tender Maulet, a restricted free agent but re-signed him to a one-year deal. From there, he joined the Steelers for the 2021 season and re-signed to a two-year deal in 2022.

Pittsburgh released Maulet last May and he eventually signed on with the Ravens. He returned on a one-year deal this past offseason.

In 2023, Maulet appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 37 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, an interception and five pass defenses.