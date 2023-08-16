Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey To Miss At Least A Month Following Foot Surgery

Update:
Ian Rapoport reports Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is scheduled to undergo foot surgery that is expected to sideline him for a little over a month.
That could sideline Humphrey for Baltimore’s first couple of games. They play the Texans in Week 1 and the Bengals in Week 2.
According to Mike Garafolo, Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey is expected to miss time with an injury that may need a procedure.
Garafolo doesn’t share any more details than that other than to say Humphrey’s status for Week 1 is in jeopardy.
That would obviously be a huge loss for a Ravens team that has already been dealing with a plethora of injuries in the secondary.
Humphrey, 27, was a first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $11.9 million contract that’s fully guaranteed and set to make a base salary of $2.08 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension.
Humphrey is due base salaries of $10.5 million and $11.75 million over the next two seasons.
In 2022, Humphrey appeared in all 17 games for the Ravens and recorded 71 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble, two recoveries and seven pass deflections.
We’ll have more on Humphrey as the news is available.
